HYDRAA gets first dedicated police station

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) now has its own police station to address cases of land grabbing, encroachments, public property damage, defacement and other asset protection matters within its jurisdiction, which spans the ORR limits. An officer of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) rank will serve as the Station House Officer, with cases registered upon instructions from the HYDRAA Commissioner.

The state government issued orders on Tuesday for the creation of the HYDRAA Police Station at B-Block, Buddha Bhavan, Secunderabad. This station, sanctioned via GOMs No108 dated September 25, 2024, will operate within the Commissionerate’s territorial limits, with personnel adjusted on a deputation basis.

The notification, citing provisions from the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973, and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, officially declared the establishment of the station to streamline the filing and processing of HYDRAA-related cases. HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath emphasized that this dedicated station would enhance efficiency, addressing delays caused by the burden on regular police stations managing multiple cases.