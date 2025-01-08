INTERVIEW | Music comes from beyond self: Balasubrahmanya Kasyap Kanakapuri

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s very own Balasubrahmanya Kasyap Kanakapuri is making waves in the world of music, seamlessly blending his roots with his soaring ambitions. From soulful melodies to chart-topping hits, Kasyap has captured the hearts of listeners with tracks like Teliyadhe, Shaamo Subah, Hasi Ban Gaye, Zehnaseeb, Tere Bina, and Khoya Sa.

A versatile artist who wears multiple hats as a singer, composer, and producer, Kasyap’s journey from the City of Pearls to other music industries, including Hollywood, is as inspiring as it is impressive. In an exclusive conversation with CE, Kasyap opens up about his journey, creative process, and dreams that extend far beyond the stage.

Excerpts

How did your journey into singing and producing music begin?

It all started when I was six years old and received my first Casio piano. From that moment, I was hooked on exploring music, spending hours playing melodies like ‘Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star’ and more. As I grew older, my interest shifted to the guitar, inspired by bands like One Direction and Bruno Mars.

By the time I was 15, I took music more seriously, creating tracks using FL Studio, often to impress friends. Around the same time, my school was filled with Linkin Park fans, which added to my love for music. Though I played mostly solo, I’ve always felt something was missing, that experience of being part of a band, sharing the journey with others.

As a record producer, do you have a signature sound or style you aim to create?

I don’t consciously aim for a specific sound or style. It’s all about wanting to be like water, free-flowing and adaptable to any change. Naturally, people might recognise my work due to the patterns I create, but as a producer and artist, I strive to remain as versatile as possible. Whether it’s Bollywood, pop, or regional South Indian music, I want my approach to be borderless. My journey began with electronic dance music — back when I was 16, inspired by artists like Martin Garrix and Hardwell.

Can you share a bit about your creative process when composing or producing music?

When it comes to composing, it’s nothing like producing. When I’m producing, everything feels structured, almost mechanical. But with composing, it’s the total opposite. The music seems to come on its own terms, often in the most unexpected moments — like when I’m in the shower or walking outside.