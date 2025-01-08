INTERVIEW | Music comes from beyond self: Balasubrahmanya Kasyap Kanakapuri

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s very own Balasubrahmanya Kasyap Kanakapuri is making waves in the world of music, seamlessly blending his roots with his soaring ambitions. From soulful melodies to chart-topping hits, Kasyap has captured the hearts of listeners with tracks like Teliyadhe, Shaamo Subah, Hasi Ban Gaye, Zehnaseeb, Tere Bina, and Khoya Sa.
A versatile artist who wears multiple hats as a singer, composer, and producer, Kasyap’s journey from the City of Pearls to other music industries, including Hollywood, is as inspiring as it is impressive. In an exclusive conversation with CE, Kasyap opens up about his journey, creative process, and dreams that extend far beyond the stage.
Excerpts
How did your journey into singing and producing music begin?
It all started when I was six years old and received my first Casio piano. From that moment, I was hooked on exploring music, spending hours playing melodies like ‘Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star’ and more. As I grew older, my interest shifted to the guitar, inspired by bands like One Direction and Bruno Mars.
By the time I was 15, I took music more seriously, creating tracks using FL Studio, often to impress friends. Around the same time, my school was filled with Linkin Park fans, which added to my love for music. Though I played mostly solo, I’ve always felt something was missing, that experience of being part of a band, sharing the journey with others.
As a record producer, do you have a signature sound or style you aim to create?
I don’t consciously aim for a specific sound or style. It’s all about wanting to be like water, free-flowing and adaptable to any change. Naturally, people might recognise my work due to the patterns I create, but as a producer and artist, I strive to remain as versatile as possible. Whether it’s Bollywood, pop, or regional South Indian music, I want my approach to be borderless. My journey began with electronic dance music — back when I was 16, inspired by artists like Martin Garrix and Hardwell.
Can you share a bit about your creative process when composing or producing music?
When it comes to composing, it’s nothing like producing. When I’m producing, everything feels structured, almost mechanical. But with composing, it’s the total opposite. The music seems to come on its own terms, often in the most unexpected moments — like when I’m in the shower or walking outside.
It never hits me when I’m in the studio, no matter how hard I try. (laughs) For some reason, music feels more alive and natural when I’m just going about with my day. I truly believe it comes from something beyond myself, as if I’m just the vessel through which it flows. My voice notes are full of random melodies, most of which I’ll probably never use. (laughs) But when inspiration strikes, I have to capture it instantly.
Can you think of a project that was particularly challenging, yet incredibly rewarding, leaving you feeling proud and accomplished?
I can’t say much about this since it’s the next song I’ll be releasing. Most likely, it’ll be out around January end. I’ve never announced this before. The upcoming songs hold a special place in my heart because they pushed me creatively in ways I’ve never explored before. They feel like my best work so far, and I can’t wait to share them with everyone.
If you could collaborate with any artist, past or present, who would it be and why?
I’ve always admired Bruno Mars for his music and journey. His story truly resonates with me, especially his transformation from a producer to a chart-topping singer. I became obsessed with him during 2020 and 2021, watching every interview and diving into his background. That shift in his career inspires me to dream big and push forward.
Another major influence is SP Balasubrahmanyam garu, whose timeless voice and emotional depth have stayed with me since childhood. Only recently have I begun to truly appreciate his collaborations with Ilayaraja. Lastly, AR Rahman sir stands as a global icon who continues to inspire, especially with his Oscar win and contributions that span decades.
Since you’ve mentioned your passion for acting, any exciting projects your fans should keep an eye out for?
I honestly don’t want to dwell on it too much. I don’t want to risk jinxing anything. But yeah, I’m working towards it. A few discussions are happening, but for me, it’s just another way to express myself. Music really opened that door for me. It all started with my first music video, ‘Koyasa’, my debut song. We shot at a cosy cafe with a film camera — I loved being in the spotlight.
From there, my interest in acting grew. I’ve been learning, listening, and exploring more ever since. I haven’t gone professional yet, just done a few ads here and there. But it’s something people can look forward to. I just don’t want to rush it or jinx anything. When it happens, everyone will know.
So what has been the most memorable moment in your career so far?
Over the past few years, I’ve been incredibly fortunate to collaborate with legends, like Shekhar Ravjiani, Karan Kanchan and performing live with Vishal-Shekhar in Hyderabad, especially singing songs like ‘Hasee Ban Gaye’ and ‘Zehnaseeb’, has been a dream come true.
Their kind words and support still bring me to tears because, as someone who grew up listening to their music, and now working alongside them feels surreal. Big thanks to my brother, Tanmay, who introduced me to these incredible artists and gave me the confidence to connect with them. Initially, I was nervous, but their praise means everything to me as a newcomer.
Another most memorable moments would be working on the track ‘Start the machine’ in Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021. I’ve always loved Spider-Man, and hearing my music in a Hollywood trailer was a dream come true. It’s still hard to believe that moment happened, and it remains one of the most memorable experiences of my career.