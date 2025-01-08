INTERVIEW| Observing the observers: Elena Gabrielle

HYDERABAD: In the last century, comedy has evolved leaps and bounds, with comics of different races, backgrounds, and genders crafting unique jokes in an array of styles — all to make people laugh. Comedy today has no geographical barriers; Indian comics travel overseas to make Americans, Irishpeople, or Egyptians laugh.

Similarly, an Australian-born, Europe-based comic like Elena Gabrielle turned a bunch of Hyderabadis into humour hostages as she presented her comedy show OK!? at The Comedy Theatre. The comedian, whose embarrassing date stories cut through cultural divides and are enjoyed globally, opened up to CE about her comedy, performance in Hyderabad, challenges, and more.

Excerpts

How was your experience performing in Hyderabad?

It was wonderful! The Comedy Theatre was full and everyone had a great time. I was in Hyderabad six years ago — the food was amazing, especially the mutton biryani. Biryani was for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Because I grew up in Melbourne, which is a melting pot of sorts, and there I was exposed to different cuisines like Indian, Thai, Chinese, and more.

Did you grow up wanting to be a comedian?

Secretly, yes. I grew up listening to a lot of comedy albums by Robin Williams, Jerry Seinfeld, and other great comedians. In university, I studied acting and was part of many musical theatre shows.

From 2012-2017, I took part in the annual Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the largest performance arts festival in the world. In 2015, I co-wrote and performed in ‘The Shuffle Show’, an epic musical adventure of 1,000 songs in one hour, which sold out shows at the festival. But the universe had other plans; I met many comedians at the festival and fell in love with comedy. Once I started, I got absolutely addicted and never looked back.

But I’ve never had any backup plan or anything — I know people always do but I said hey, let’s see what the universe provides.

How would you define your comedic style?

I’d say it is witty storytelling from the female perspective. In the world of comedy, women still make up probably less than 10% of comedians; there is this trope that ‘Women aren’t funny’. So, one of the things I really love about India is how there are so many amazing female comics.