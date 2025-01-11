Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan reflects on his musical journey, inspiration, and advice for the younger generation

HYDERABAD: As the sweet sitar notes regally adorned the air, a sense of deep, indescribable calm engulfed us all at Ravindra Bharathi. Perhaps it was the soothing nature of the instrument — no, it was how skillfully the chords were struck one after the other, almost like a poet passionately rendering line after line of poetry.

But those sitar notes conveyed far more than words ever could — such was the powerful performance of the great sitar maestro, Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan, at Season 2 of Triveni - Music & Dance Festival, organised by Surmandal. The Padma Shri and Sangeet Natak Akademi Award awardee, and is the seventh generation of the Etawah Gharana, gives his two musical cents to CE.

Excerpts

How did you feel performing in Season 2 of Triveni - Music & Dance Festival?

It was absolutely wonderful performing with Ojas Adhiya ji on the tabla, Patri Satish Kumar ji on the mridangam, and Shashank Subramanyam ji on the flute. Whenever I speak about Surmandal, I fondly remember its founder, the late Mohan Hemmadi ji, who I was very close to for over 40 years. What he has done for music is truly incredible!

What are your thoughts about Hyderabad?

I always love to play in Hyderabad — it has a very old tradition of Hindustani Classical music, with several great musicians having emerged from this city. Besides, it is different from other places because the people here have a great ear for music; they are already involved in it, regardless of whether they are musicians, students, or others. The spontaneous creation of music on stage also depends, to a great extent, on the reaction of the audience. Even the appreciation I get here is very different.

Please take us through your journey.

My grandfather, Ustad Wahid Khan, was a great Hindustani Classical musician. But my father, Ustad Aziz Khan, became a Bollywood music director, much to his chagrin. So one day, when I was three, my grandfather told him, ‘I will teach my grandson Hindustani Classical music.’ That’s how my journey started.