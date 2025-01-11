Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan reflects on his musical journey, inspiration, and advice for the younger generation

HYDERABAD: As the sweet sitar notes regally adorned the air, a sense of deep, indescribable calm engulfed us all at Ravindra Bharathi. Perhaps it was the soothing nature of the instrument — no, it was how skillfully the chords were struck one after the other, almost like a poet passionately rendering line after line of poetry.
But those sitar notes conveyed far more than words ever could — such was the powerful performance of the great sitar maestro, Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan, at Season 2 of Triveni - Music & Dance Festival, organised by Surmandal. The Padma Shri and Sangeet Natak Akademi Award awardee, and is the seventh generation of the Etawah Gharana, gives his two musical cents to CE.
Excerpts
How did you feel performing in Season 2 of Triveni - Music & Dance Festival?
It was absolutely wonderful performing with Ojas Adhiya ji on the tabla, Patri Satish Kumar ji on the mridangam, and Shashank Subramanyam ji on the flute. Whenever I speak about Surmandal, I fondly remember its founder, the late Mohan Hemmadi ji, who I was very close to for over 40 years. What he has done for music is truly incredible!
What are your thoughts about Hyderabad?
I always love to play in Hyderabad — it has a very old tradition of Hindustani Classical music, with several great musicians having emerged from this city. Besides, it is different from other places because the people here have a great ear for music; they are already involved in it, regardless of whether they are musicians, students, or others. The spontaneous creation of music on stage also depends, to a great extent, on the reaction of the audience. Even the appreciation I get here is very different.
Please take us through your journey.
My grandfather, Ustad Wahid Khan, was a great Hindustani Classical musician. But my father, Ustad Aziz Khan, became a Bollywood music director, much to his chagrin. So one day, when I was three, my grandfather told him, ‘I will teach my grandson Hindustani Classical music.’ That’s how my journey started.
Initially, I learned vocals and when I was four, my father gave me a small sitar and said, ‘Here, this is a little toy for you.’ In the next few years, I started getting more disciplined and enjoyed myself thoroughly — why, after all, it was in my blood!
I learned a great deal from my uncle too, apart from receiving tabla training from the Dilli Gharana. One time, I met Pandit Ravi Shankar ji at an airport. He said he’d heard a lot about me and asked me about my next performance.
I replied that it was that very day in Delhi. He said, ‘I want to come.’ I told myself he was just being polite — but when I was in the green room later, he walked in and greeted me! I got his blessings. This is an unforgettable moment in my career. Thereafter, he came to several performances of mine.
The journey has been wonderful and every single day is an opportunity to learn something new.
Who is your inspiration?
My grandfather, my father, Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan saheb, Ustad Amir Khan saheb, Ustad Vilayat Khan saheb, and so many more greats. There are different gharanas and often what happens is musicians strictly restrict themselves to a particular gharana.
When I was younger, I used to think, ‘Ah, my gharana is the best.’ But as I started growing in the field, I came to understand how boundless the realm of music really is. So, I believe that music has no boundaries. If you want to learn, get out of the boundary. I try to take the good from each and every artiste — I even listen to Beethoven, Mozart, and Bach!
If not a Hindustani Classical musician, what would you be?
I cannot imagine being anything else! (laughs) But well, if I have to think, I would say that sports has always been my second love. As a young boy, I loved to play cricket, football, badminton, and carrom; I was quite good actually!
What is your advice to the younger generation of artistes?
Back in the day, there were not as many talented young artistes as there are today. But, you see, talent is one thing. Let’s say a young lad has great control over his voice or plays an instrument superbly well. He still needs to keep learning and researching.
What I see these days is that most people are musicians by profession. There are few who are musicians by heart. So, to all the young musicians out there, I will say this — be patient and do not hurry to perform on stage. If you produce good music and truly love music, all those things you desire for will happen automatically — you do not have to run after them.