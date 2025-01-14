Hyderabad’s cultural evolution in 2025

HYDERABAD: It is 2025 and artistes are all buzzing with excitement about Hyderabad’s vibrant cultural evolution. Whether it’s the soulful rise of classical music, comedy pushing creative boundaries, or dance embracing freedom and expression, the city is truly coming alive with artistry.

There’s a palpable energy here, as every corner is filled with fresh ideas, new collaborations, and a shared passion to make Hyderabad a cultural hub for all. Four renowned artistes share their perspectives with CE.

Amit Tandon, Comedian

Looking ahead in 2025, I’m excited to see the changes happening in comedy. Comedians are finally being recognised as creators and not just as performers and that’s going to open up a lot more opportunities for us. But when it comes to Hyderabad, it’s a bittersweet situation.

The audience here is fantastic and filled with well-travelled people who’ve settled here. But the performance spaces are lacking. We don’t have enough good auditoriums. You’re either stuck with huge venues that aren’t ideal for comedy or small pubs and bars where there’s too much going on. What we really need are mid-sized auditoriums, perfect for stand-ups, and I really hope the government steps in to create more spaces like that. It would help comedy, theatre, and the performing arts thrive.

Maithri Rao, Bharatanatyam dansuese

Lately, I’ve been noticing a lot of exciting collaborations, like classical dance groups teaming up with different music genres. It’s really expanding the reach of classical art and exposing audiences to it, which is such a positive thing. Bandish Bandits is a perfect example of this — in its latest season, they’ve blended classical with newer genres like rock and jazz, and it’s making a real impact on the viewers.

I think if this trend continues, it’s going to do wonders for bringing classical music and dance to a broader audience. As for Hyderabad, I’ve seen a lot of growth in the classical dance scene post-COVID, with more freedom to try new things. The city’s strong movie culture helps bring in audiences when we introduce new dance styles, and I’m hopeful that by 2025, we’ll have more platforms to showcase talent.

But there’s one big issue — the lack of a proper auditorium with good facilities and enough space for large audiences. It’s something we really need to work on because it’s tough finding a venue that can accommodate performances with a decent turnout. If we can tackle this, I think we’ll see even more growth for performing arts here.