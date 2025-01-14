Strings of joy

HYDERABAD: The International Kite and Sweet Festival 2025 has turned Hyderabad into a space for the lively celebration of joy. Families and friends have gathered under the open sky, their faces shining with excitement as kites of all shapes and sizes soar above.

Children run around with laughter, tugging at strings to keep their kites flying high, while the aroma of delicious street food fills the air from the bustling stalls.

“It’s my first time at the Festival, and I absolutely love it here in Hyderabad! We’re flying an inflatable Barong kite, a clown kite, a Wayang kite, a dragon train, and the traditional Bali kite,” said Amalia from Jakarta, Indonesia.

Sri Loganathan Velmurugan captures the hustle and bustle around the place. Akio Takeda from Tokyo, Japan, said, “I’m really excited to be a part of the Festival. There are so many people with smiles, and the atmosphere feels amazing! My kite is called Rokkaku — it’s a traditional design featuring Samurai warriors.”