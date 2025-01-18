INTERVIEW| Riddhima’s timeless elegance

HYDERABAD: Born into one of India’s most iconic film families, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, has made a name for herself far beyond the shadow of Bollywood.

The daughter of the legendary actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, and sister to Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima has carved an unique identity as a fashion influencer, jewellery designer, and lifestyle connoisseur. Her keen sense of aesthetics is reflected in her jewellery brand, ‘R Jewellery’. Her creations are known for their intricate craftsmanship and timeless elegance, have earned her a loyal clientele, including Bollywood celebrities and international fashionistas.

In Hyderabad to attend ‘Shringar Shrinkhala’, a fashion talk show hosted by Frontier Raas at their Banjara Hills store, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni spoke to CE about her fond memories of the city, timeless essence of sarees, fitness and more.

Tell us about your memories of Hyderabad.

When I was young, I have come here quite a few times and the best memory to be honest is the food here. We belong to a family of foodies and Hyderabadi food is something else. I know one thing for sure before I leave the city, I am going to have my filter coffee. I also love badusha, Mysore Pak, curd rice with mango pickle, baingan curry and dosas.

What are your thoughts on the timeless elegance of sarees?

I feel saree is the most beautiful and elegant attire of a woman. It symbolises grace, beauty, tradition and it’s not just a garment. It’s a culture woven with love and tradition. I honestly love wearing sarees. I think saree looks beautiful on everyone. Different drapes, weaves, doesn’t matter. It’s just something to look at!

Do you have any favourite drapes?

I have so many — Bengali, Gujarati, conventional pleated drapes. I’ve even tried the kashta style.