INTERVIEW| Riddhima’s timeless elegance

HYDERABAD: Born into one of India’s most iconic film families, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, has made a name for herself far beyond the shadow of Bollywood.
The daughter of the legendary actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, and sister to Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima has carved an unique identity as a fashion influencer, jewellery designer, and lifestyle connoisseur. Her keen sense of aesthetics is reflected in her jewellery brand, ‘R Jewellery’. Her creations are known for their intricate craftsmanship and timeless elegance, have earned her a loyal clientele, including Bollywood celebrities and international fashionistas.
In Hyderabad to attend ‘Shringar Shrinkhala’, a fashion talk show hosted by Frontier Raas at their Banjara Hills store, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni spoke to CE about her fond memories of the city, timeless essence of sarees, fitness and more.
Tell us about your memories of Hyderabad.
When I was young, I have come here quite a few times and the best memory to be honest is the food here. We belong to a family of foodies and Hyderabadi food is something else. I know one thing for sure before I leave the city, I am going to have my filter coffee. I also love badusha, Mysore Pak, curd rice with mango pickle, baingan curry and dosas.
What are your thoughts on the timeless elegance of sarees?
I feel saree is the most beautiful and elegant attire of a woman. It symbolises grace, beauty, tradition and it’s not just a garment. It’s a culture woven with love and tradition. I honestly love wearing sarees. I think saree looks beautiful on everyone. Different drapes, weaves, doesn’t matter. It’s just something to look at!
Do you have any favourite drapes?
I have so many — Bengali, Gujarati, conventional pleated drapes. I’ve even tried the kashta style.
What inspired you to venture into the jewellery business?
Ironically I was never a jewellery person. Even at my own wedding I wore simple ones. A couple of years later, my mother and I endorsed a jewellery brand together and that’s when I think my love affair with jewellery started. I had a friend who was into designing jewellery in Mumbai so I used to sit and design certain pieces with him for myself. And each time I wore them, I used to get a lot of compliments from people. So I was like, why not turn this into a business? And it’s been nine years and I haven’t looked back.
What’s your favourite piece of jewellery you’ve designed?
There are too many, honestly. We do all kinds of jewellery — contemporary or everyday jewellery, evil eyes, beaded bracelets. Apart from that, I do traditional wedding jewellery and customised jewellery as well. I love designing for my mother. I have designed this beautiful daisy once for her, which she enjoys wearing. And of course, not to forget, my most prestigious and prized possession would be the brooch I designed for our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji with his initials on it and after 10 years I had the privilege and honour to give it to him.
How do you prioritise family time despite your busy schedule as a businesswoman?
Giving time at home and as well as to your business is very important. I cannot neglect them, so I divide my time and multi-task. So just before my daughter Samara comes back home from school, I try and finish all commitments.
What are your go-to wellness or fitness practices?
Have lots of water in the day. Yes, I do have my binge days once or twice a week but apart from that I try and keep it clean and practice yoga and meditation. I feel meditation is so important these days because apart from looking fab and being fit, you have to take care of your mental health as well.
Mental health and social media are very interconnected. How do you manage to keep a balance?
Sometimes it may get very overwhelming, so I try to do my thing and not read too much into it. I just tend to block people, switch off and on, that’s one thing I’ve learned actually from a lot of people around me. Initially, I was like how do you switch off? But now I just feel it’s important that you have to do it. People will talk even if you do something or not. These days, if you do something good, nobody will pat your back. Some people are just there to pull you down.
What lessons from the Kapoor family’s legacy do you apply to your life?
Certain things my parents always told me is to work hard, do whatever you want, follow your passion, stay grounded, stay humble and don’t give up.
Do we see more of you in front of the camera after the success of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives?
Inshallah. Never say never. There will be a lot of exciting things coming up, so fingers crossed, we’ll have to just wait and watch.
Any messages for your followers?
Work hard and do what you have to. Don’t let people and their opinions affect you. Just stay grounded.
Rapid Fire
Rishi Kapoor: Pa
Neetu Kapoor: My soul
Bharat Sahni: The Better half
Samara: My world
Ranbir Kapoor: He’s a rock
Alia Bhatt: Sweetheart
Raha: My baby. She’s adorable, so cute. We look forward to seeing her, playing with her. Earlier my trips to Mumbai were about spending a lot of time with mom. And now it’s about playing with Raha