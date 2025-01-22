Shreya Priyam Roy on her comedic journey, inspirations, and using humor to spark change

HYDERABAD: When she walks onto stage and cracks that joke, you forget you are sitting in a dimly lit hall after your 9 to 5 — suddenly, you are transported to the archetypal middle class family living room, and she feels like your sister or friend busily bantering in Hinglish about everything from A to Z.

If you are having a bad day, Shreya Priyam Roy’s jokes will wipe that upside-down smile off right away and make you roll off your seat laughing. In a candid conversation with CE after her show at The Comedy Theatre in Gachibowli, Shreya speaks about her comedic style, inspirations, and more.

What are your thoughts on Hyderabad?

I love the vibe here and the audience is fun too — they are more welcoming, receptive of the jokes, and understand comedy much better. This is one of my favourite cities to perform in. And although I’m not a hardcore non-vegetarian, Hyderabadi biryani is just amazing!

How did you get into comedy?

For a long time, I actually didn’t know that comedy was a profession; there were no examples around me when I was growing up in Patna. I wanted to be a painter and well, UPSC was one of the options too.

When I was in college, I saw a few comedy videos on YouTube and thought that it was really nice that people were performing and making others laugh. There was this comedy competition in college and the prize money was `1,000. And though I didn’t win, the experience evoked an interest in me to try my hand at comedy.

After a while, Comicstaan happened — it was a great experience that helped me learn and explore a lot as a performer. Before Comicstaan, I restricted myself in both my writing and performance. But in Comicstaan, we focused on a different genre every week, and each of these genres had a different mentor who taught us something new. And here I am, on my comedy journey, but my father still tells me to attempt UPSC. I shrug it off with my jokes! (laughs)

How would you define your comedic style?

I would define my comedic style as a mix of observational and anecdotal — whatever happens in my life, I turn it into a joke.