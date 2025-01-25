Metro rail signs MoU with EVZIP for last-mile connectivity in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In the next five 5-10 years, Indian cities will be sitting on a powder keg due to rapid urbanisation and a huge increase in the number of vehicles. The only solution is to have a rail-based mass rapid system with multi-modal integration, and first and last-mile connectivity, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) Managing Director NVS Reddy said.

On Friday, he participated in the signing of an MoU between L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) and EVZIP.

“Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has a grand vision for Hyderabad and wants to make the city a one trillion dollar economy. Presently, the wealth of Hyderabad is about 250 billion dollars with three existing cities, Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad.

The CM is planning to build a fourth city in the south of the Airport and call it Future City which will house top-notch transport facilities to reduce the use of private vehicles,” he explained.

He further said the metro rail is being expanded in all directions and the plan is to expand to the stretch of 200 km from the initial length of 69 km.

HAML has distributed 170 cheques and paid Rs 80 crore as compensation for properties acquired on the 7.5 km stretch from MGBS to Chandrsayangutta. This comes after obtaining consent from 270 property owners out of 1,100 identified for demolitions to widen the roads in the area.

E-bike service for women

EVZIP is introducing a women-driven two-wheeler taxi service, exclusive for women commuters. “The collaboration between HMRL and EVZIP is a testament to the ongoing efforts to improve urban transit solutions,” NVS Reddy said.

EVZIP’s 100% electric ride-hailing platform will provide seamless first and last-mile connectivity. As part of this collaboration, EVZIP will offer special discounted flat rates for its E-Metro cab (4W) starting at Rs 39 only and also launching e-eesha (2W) e-scooters for women commuters travelling to and from JBS-Parade Ground and Secunderabad East metro stations.

L&TMRHL Managing Director KVB Reddy has also urged EVZIP to provide commuters first and last-mile connectivity to metro stations like Raidurg and Hitech City.