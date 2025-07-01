Bringing Vijayanagara Empire to Life

Tirumala Venkata Devaraya grew up surrounded by stories, some passed down through generations, others etched in the stones of Anegundi, the historic seat of the Vijayanagara Empire. As a 20th-generation descendant of Sri Krishnadevaraya and heir to the Anegundi Samsthanam, Tirumala has always had one foot rooted in history and the other reaching toward the future. Armed with a History degree from Durham University, England, he blends academic curiosity with a passion for storytelling. In a conversation with CE, he opens up about his debut historical fiction novel, In The Empire of The God King, which delves into the politics, people, and pulse of an era that shaped South India.

What motivated you to start writing?

I’ve always loved writing. As a child, I would create short stories, comics, and picture books. This novel is the first full-length work I’ve completed. I began writing it during my final year at university, once I had some time after completing most of my assignments. A module on the Vijayanagara Empire I took earlier greatly helped with my research. I finished the first draft in about seven to eight months.

What inspired this story?

The choice was obvious, growing up in Anegundi, surrounded by monuments and hearing stories about Vijayanagara, left a lasting impact. The era is rich with political drama, intrigue, and remarkable characters, perfect for a historical fiction novel. I’ve always wanted to write, and this felt like the ideal subject for my first book.