Hyderabad finally receives rain

HYDERABAD: Heavy rains lashed the city on Monday evening, unleashing the monsoon effect for the first time weeks after the beginning of the rainy season in June.

What started as light showers during late afternoon turned into heavy downpour as the evening progressed.

The downpour started with the northern part of the city further spread to the entire city, ambushing the commuters off guard.

As per the TGDPS report, the state recorded the highest rainfall of 49.8 mm in Sangareddy, followed by Siddipet at 42.8 mm till 8 PM.

The city’s highest rainfall was recorded in Shaikpet at 14 mm.

IMD has issued a yellow alert in the state for the next five days for heavy rains and thunderstorms as thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and strong surface winds of 30-40 kmph are likely to occur in all the districts.

For the next 48 hours, the city will experience a generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied with strong surface wind (30-40 kmph) are likely to occur in parts of the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32 degree C and 22 degree C respectively.