HYDRAA’s DRF teams take part in rescue operations at Sigachi chemical factory blast site

HYDERABAD: For the second consecutive day, the Disaster Response Force (DRF) of HYDRAA is actively involved in rescue operations at Sigachi Industries Limited’s pharmaceutical factory in Pashamylaram, Sangareddy district, where a massive explosion on Monday claimed at least 36 lives and left several others critically injured.

Despite intermittent rain, DRF personnel, along with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), worked tirelessly to extinguish the fire and conduct Collapsed Structure Search and Rescue (CSSR) operations. So far, 36 bodies have been recovered from the site. With several victims still battling for life in various hospitals, officials fear the death toll may rise.

HYDRAA officials said the control room received the fire alert at 10.15 am, following which Team 22 (BHEL X Roads) was immediately dispatched. The DRF team reached the site by 11.03 am, accompanied by two JCBs, two tippers and rescue personnel.

A total of eight DRF teams comprising 60 personnel were initially deployed, with an additional 100 members later mobilised for reinforcement. HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath visited the site and instructed the teams to coordinate closely with the fire authorities and extend all possible assistance to victims and their families.

SHRC seeks report by July 30

Hyderabad: The State Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of two serious incidents reported in the media. In the first case, related to the massive explosion and fire at Sigachi Industries Ltd in Pashamylaram, Sangareddy district, on Monday, the Commission expressed grave concern over alleged lapses in industrial safety and violations of workers’ rights. Notices have been issued to the District Collector, Commissioner of Labour, Director General of Fire Services and Superintendent of Police, Sangareddy, directing them to submit a detailed report by July 30. In the second case, the Commission took note of the suicide of Jarpula Parashuram, a farmer from Dharmathanda in Kusumanchi mandal, Khammam district. He allegedly died by suicide, reportedly due to financial distress stemming from his daughter’s medical expenses and unresolved land issues. The Commission has issued a notice to the Khammam District Collector, seeking a report on the provision of free medical aid and socioeconomic support to the bereaved family, and the reasons for the delay in or denial of the pattadar passbook