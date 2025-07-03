Devotion and drumbeats mark Yellamma Rathotsavam in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Hundreds of devotees took part in the grand Rathotsavam (chariot procession), which marks the end of the annual Yellamma Ammavari Kalyanam festivities at the Balkampet Yellamma temple, on Wednesday evening.

The celestial wedding (Kalyanam) of Goddess Yellamma was held on Tuesday, amidst a massive turnout of devotees. On Wednesday, the temple premises reverberated with drumbeats and cultural performances as the decorated chariot carrying the deity was pulled through the streets.

The Rathotsavam began around 6 pm from the temple and proceeded through BK Guda, covering all four directions surrounding the temple. Devotees thronged the temple and nearby areas, creating a festive and devotional atmosphere.

The police made elaborate security arrangements to manage the large crowd. The state government took steps to ensure sanitation, road restoration, and installed barricades to facilitate safe and smooth darshan for all attendees.