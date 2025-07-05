HYDRAA resumes Nallagandla Nala widening after clearing encroachments

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA on Friday stepped in to remove encroachments along a nala in the Nallagandla area.

The nala originating from the Nallagandla tank is being widened along a two-kilometre stretch. However, the work came to a halt after just 230 meters due to obstructions caused by an apartment complex and other structures built over the nala in HUDA Colony. Following this, HYDRAA stepped in and cleared the unauthorised constructions within and along the nala, paving the way for the widening work to resume.

In addition to this, HYDRAA teams carried out desilting and garbage removal operations across several localities. They also cleared silt from the nala connecting Mantrala Cheruvu to Jillelaguda Cheruvu near RCI Road, as well as in Mithila Nagar under the LB Nagar Circle.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath said 150 monsoon emergency teams and 51 DRF teams are actively engaged even on non-rainy days. Their duties include clearing garbage and silt from manholes.