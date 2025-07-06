Tribals pray for cattle’s safety during Akadi Puja in Hyderabad

ADILABAD: Tribal communities in several villages, including Gourapur in Indravelli mandal, celebrated Akadi Puja on Saturday. Locals offered prayers to the deity Rajula Devara for the protection of their cattle.

As part of the ritual, a line is drawn with turmeric powder on the ground, and all cattle are made to cross it. The villagers pray to forest spirits, wild animals and insects, seeking their goodwill and protection for the cattle that graze in the forest. “We ask the forest and its creatures to treat our cattle as their own and protect them from harm,” said Thodasam Kailash, a resident.

The preparations began a day earlier, with the village patel informing residents about the puja. At dawn, one person from each household gathered with offerings and walked to the forest.

There, they performed rituals for Rajula Devara, cooked sweet rice (Naivedyam) and first served it to the cattle grazers. Only after they had eaten did the rest of the villagers share the meal, before returning home.