Bomb threat causes panic at Hyderabad City Civil Court

HYDERABAD: Panic broke out on Tuesday after bomb threats were emailed to Hyderabad City Civil Court, Raj Bhavan, and Gymkhana Club. Authorities swiftly alerted the police, who launched thorough search operations at all three locations.
An unidentified individual sent threatening emails to the Civil Court and Gymkhana Club, stating: “Tuesday Blast: 4 RDX-based IEDs placed in your Civil Court/Judge Chambers and Gymkhana Club. Evacuate all judges/staffs soon!”
The email further claimed that four RDX 800-base fuses were "purposely doped with minimal amounts to have little impact and casualties."
It warned: “Please evacuate all judges/petitioners from your court premises. Gymkhana Club Hyderabad will detonate 23 minutes after the court. This is a statement by affected Anna University students/alumni.”
While the Civil Court and Gymkhana Club were searched and secured, searches at Raj Bhavan are still ongoing at the time of reporting.
Authorities have not confirmed the credibility of the threat, but investigations are underway to trace the origin of the email and identify the sender.