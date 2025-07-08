Bomb threat causes panic at Hyderabad City Civil Court

The email further claimed that four RDX 800-base fuses were "purposely doped with minimal amounts to have little impact and casualties."

It warned: “Please evacuate all judges/petitioners from your court premises. Gymkhana Club Hyderabad will detonate 23 minutes after the court. This is a statement by affected Anna University students/alumni.”

While the Civil Court and Gymkhana Club were searched and secured, searches at Raj Bhavan are still ongoing at the time of reporting.

Authorities have not confirmed the credibility of the threat, but investigations are underway to trace the origin of the email and identify the sender.