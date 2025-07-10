GHMC to decentralise building approval, revocation powers

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will delegate key powers under Sections 450 and 455A of the HMC Act to zonal and deputy municipal commissioners for faster disposal of building permission and regularisation cases.

Zonal commissioners will be authorised to examine applications seeking regularisation of constructions made without prior permission under Section 455A, provided they meet all applicable rules and norms.

Deputy municipal commissioners at the circle level will be empowered to revoke building permissions obtained through the ‘Instant Registration’ and ‘Instant Approval’ systems — online self-certification methods — but only in cases where a work commencement letter has not yet been issued. These permissions are issued post-verification, and construction is allowed only after receiving the commencement letter. If the application is found to violate rules, permission is revoked under Section 450.

Zonal commissioners will also be given powers to revoke permissions where the work commencement letter has already been issued, in case of discrepancies or missing documents, a power currently held by the GHMC commissioner.

Standing committee to review proposal today

Officials told TNIE that courts have been directing petitioners to seek regularisation under Section 455A for buildings constructed without sanctioned plans. Under this provision, regularisation is possible if the applicant submits plans, pays all required fees and penalties (33% of applicable fees) and complies with building laws and master plans.

The proposal to delegate these powers will be placed before the GHMC Standing Committee for approval on Thursday.