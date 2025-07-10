On the Go: Storytelling through strokes

For over two decades, Gallery G has stood as a cornerstone of the Indian art world, celebrated for its museum-quality curation, evocative storytelling, and unwavering commitment to both classical and contemporary Indian art. With its travelling initiative On the Go, the gallery brings its vision directly to patrons — city by city, story by story. Now, after a resounding debut in Kochi, Gallery G brings the second edition of On the Go to Hyderabad, set to be showcased at the Taj Krishna from July 11 to 13, 2025.
Speaking about the initiative, Gitanjali Maini, founder of Gallery G, shares, “On the Go is Gallery G’s travelling art showcase, a dynamic, evolving presentation of India’s visual richness. This Hyderabad edition features 30 works by celebrated masters and contemporary voices, along with rare Tanjore art and collectible vintage furniture. It’s a curated journey that brings museum-quality works directly to new audiences and collectors.”
Explaining her decision to bring the showcase to Hyderabad, Gitanjali adds, “Hyderabad has a vibrant cultural legacy and a growing, discerning collector base. It felt like the right place to continue this journey, a city that appreciates both traditional depth and modern boldness in art. The art scene here is blossoming. There’s a sincere appetite for serious art, a growing base of collectors, and a sense of cultural pride. With the right platforms and continued exposure, Hyderabad is well on its way to becoming a significant art hub.”
For the Hyderabad edition, Gallery G focused on works that embody emotional depth, technical brilliance, and historical resonance. “From the lyrical village scenes and the scale of artists like SM Pandit and Avinash Veeraraghavan, to the abstract genius of KCS Paniker and
the storytelling beauty of our Tanjores, each work was selected to reflect Hyderabad’s cultural ethos. Every piece in this show is new. Nothing from the Kochi edition has been repeated. It’s a Hyderabad-exclusive curation,” she notes.
The 30 featured works span diverse styles, mediums, and time periods. Among the participating artists are Ganapati Hegde, Bharti Prajapati, Sangeeta Abhay, Jai Khanna, KL Leon, Bhiva Punekar, Rabin Dutta (Bengal), as well as Telangana-based artists K Srinivasulu, Surya Prakash, and M Reddeppa Naidu. The showcase also includes modern masters like MF Husain, Yusuf Arakkal, VS Gaitonde, and SM Pandit. Complementing the contemporary works are traditional Tanjore and Mysore paintings including pieces like Ram Pattabhishekam and iconic Vaishnavite depictions alongside sculptures such as the Bhagavati of Kerala and exquisite silver-filigree furniture.
Reflecting on the origins of Gallery G and her association with the Raja Ravi Varma Heritage Foundation, Gitanjali says, “I founded Gallery G in 2003 in Bengaluru to create a credible, accessible space for Indian art, one rooted in scholarship, integrity, and storytelling. It’s always been about connecting collectors with works that carry meaning, provenance, and lasting relevance.” She adds, “As managing trustee, I’ve worked to preserve, protect, and present Raja Ravi Varma’s legacy with the authenticity it deserves. This year, the Foundation completes a decade dedicated to research, restoration, education, and landmark exhibitions. Gallery G has supported the Foundation from the beginning, helping reframe the narrative around Ravi Varma’s studio works and placing provenance at the heart of the collecting journey.”
When asked about her personal favourites, her response is swift, “Raja Ravi Varma, always. His blend of Western technique with Indian themes is timeless. Among moderns, I deeply admire MF Husain and KCS Paniker — both bold and visionary in their own ways. As for mediums, it’s oil on canvas. It holds history, texture, and depth; a timeless medium that breathes with the artist’s intent.”
With On the Go, Gallery G is not only showcasing exceptional works but also reimagining the way art is viewed, experienced, and collected. “We’re working on curations that blend traditional formats with contemporary and digital languages: rethinking how art can be seen, felt, and lived,” Gitanjali notes.