On the Go: Storytelling through strokes

For over two decades, Gallery G has stood as a cornerstone of the Indian art world, celebrated for its museum-quality curation, evocative storytelling, and unwavering commitment to both classical and contemporary Indian art. With its travelling initiative On the Go, the gallery brings its vision directly to patrons — city by city, story by story. Now, after a resounding debut in Kochi, Gallery G brings the second edition of On the Go to Hyderabad, set to be showcased at the Taj Krishna from July 11 to 13, 2025.

Speaking about the initiative, Gitanjali Maini, founder of Gallery G, shares, “On the Go is Gallery G’s travelling art showcase, a dynamic, evolving presentation of India’s visual richness. This Hyderabad edition features 30 works by celebrated masters and contemporary voices, along with rare Tanjore art and collectible vintage furniture. It’s a curated journey that brings museum-quality works directly to new audiences and collectors.”

Explaining her decision to bring the showcase to Hyderabad, Gitanjali adds, “Hyderabad has a vibrant cultural legacy and a growing, discerning collector base. It felt like the right place to continue this journey, a city that appreciates both traditional depth and modern boldness in art. The art scene here is blossoming. There’s a sincere appetite for serious art, a growing base of collectors, and a sense of cultural pride. With the right platforms and continued exposure, Hyderabad is well on its way to becoming a significant art hub.”