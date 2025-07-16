Incomplete link road plagues Ameenpur commuters

HYDERABAD: Residents of Ameenpur, including Chakrapuri, Lala Bhai Colony and Sunway Opus Layout, continue to suffer poor road connectivity despite over RS 10 crore sanctioned for a key link road connecting Miyapur and Bachupally. The project remains incomplete due to legal hurdles, disputes over private land, and poor coordination among authorities, say locals

While the Ameenpur municipal authorities gave developed nearly 80% of the 30-foot-wide road, critical gaps of 100–150 metres near Chakrapuri and Golden Meraki remain unresolved.

“This stretch could ease traffic on the Miyapur main road and serve over a lakh daily commuters, including schoolchildren and officegoers,” civic activist RK Yadav told TNIE. “Some segments are fully built with BT layers, but key patches through private lands are blocked or damaged, with security guards posted.”

Layouts like Sai Ambica to Miyapur fall under municipal jurisdiction but remain inaccessible due to broken or missing road links. Commuters are forced to take longer, unsafe detours.

“Every morning, we waste 20 extra minutes navigating muddy lanes and potholes,” said Vignesh, a daily commuter. “During rains, auto drivers avoid the area or charge extra.”

Another resident, Kiran Kumar, said school buses and trolley autos frequently get stuck. “It’s a safety hazard. Children and elderly residents are most affected,” he said.

Yadav said revised proposals have been submitted to resolve land and survey issues through a new tender process, but progress remains slow. Legal disputes and land classification issues continue to delay the road’s completion.

“Thousands rely on these informal roads to reach Miyapur and Bachupally, but without official recognition or maintenance, they remain potholed and unsafe,” Yadav added.

Residents have urged the municipal authorities to expedite land acquisition, mediate with landowners and complete the pending patches to make the road fully functional.