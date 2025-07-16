Saina Nehwal: Preparation is everything

Saina Nehwal, badminton champion, Olympic medallist, and an inspiration to millions, continues to leave her mark both on and off the court. As she steps into new phases of her journey, she was recently seen at the inauguration of Kaya Clinic in AS Rao Nagar. She shared insights into her lifestyle, skincare routine, and what keeps her motivated on a daily basis.
Excerpts
Tell us about your association with Kaya Clinic.
Kaya is about taking care of your skin, hair, and overall wellness. As a sportsperson, staying fit and healthy is part of our daily routine, so I relate to this philosophy very naturally. In today’s fast-paced life, when people barely find time to eat or rest properly, wellness often takes a backseat. That’s why expert advice from doctors, coaches, or wellness professionals is so valuable.
Health should always be a top priority, alongside work. I believe 50% of your health comes from good fitness and clean eating, and the other 50% can be supported by expert guidance, like what Kaya offers. There are amazing dermatologists who can help you care for your skin and features.
I’ve heard that it isn’t just women that care; many men are also becoming more conscious about skincare and grooming, and that’s a great thing. Places like Kaya help increase awareness and offer tailored solutions. I personally look forward to exploring more of what they offer. As athletes, we spend a lot of time in the gym, and it can be exhausting, but wellness and self-care deserve attention too. Kaya fits well into that approach, which is why I resonate with their values.
Skincare routines can be hard to maintain, especially with a hectic schedule. How do you manage yours?
It’s definitely challenging, especially with all the travel, training, and events. Skincare can often take a backseat. But with today’s media demands, be it shoots, advertisements, or appearances, looking presentable matters. We often have to wear makeup, and that adds another layer of responsibility to maintain healthy skin. I really admire how today’s generation is committed to skincare. Even before stepping out, they ensure they look their best, from makeup to grooming. It shows we’re evolving in the right direction. A decade ago, we didn’t pay as much attention. We were more focused on just performing, staying natural. But now, it’s about balancing both — working hard and also presenting yourself well. Looking good may not be the top priority, but it certainly complements everything else.
Is there a basic skincare routine you follow?
When you’re training for eight to nine hours a day, it’s tough to follow a dedicated skincare routine. I do simple things like drinking haldi ka doodh (turmeric milk), which my father also swears by. I wouldn’t say I’m obsessed with skincare, but I do the basics like using a face wash and a light cream. These days, people often go with what’s trending, but I’m not someone who follows every trend.
As a sportsperson, I believe health and fitness naturally reflect on your skin. That’s how I connect with skincare, from the inside out. Of course, people who are constantly in front of the camera, like actors, need to pay more attention to appearance. But even as athletes, we are on screen in our own way, and we must take care too.
I eat dates regularly, stick to vegetables, and try to avoid heavy food, which I’ve noticed causes breakouts for me, probably due to the heat it generates in the body. I also drink honey-infused beverages, which I find helpful. But I’ve never really followed a set skincare regimen. Life was too hectic. Only now, with a bit more time, am I starting to explore treatments, especially for acne, which requires consistent care. In the past, going to a clinic never crossed my mind. But now, with more awareness and availability of time, I’m beginning to consider it. Maybe it’s time to be more open and proactive about skincare.
What does your current fitness routine look like?
As a player, your routine becomes second nature. You train for hours every day, and your life revolves around the court, for 20 to 25 years in my case. After retirement or stepping away from the sport, your body resists slowing down. Initially, there’s a bit of laziness, because you’re no longer in the daily grind. But over time, you realise that staying active is non-negotiable; it’s essential to your physical and mental well-being.
You need to keep your body ready and toned. Weight training, for instance, isn’t just for men; it’s equally important for women. Cardio, strength training, and an overall active lifestyle are key. A player’s professional life might last until 33 or 34, but after that, you still have to stay fit to face everyday challenges.
Diet plays a huge role here. Today, with busy schedules and changing habits, food discipline often goes off track. But I’ve always believed that what you eat directly affects your energy and performance. If you want to remain active all day, understanding your nutrition is vital.
It’s been a transition from the highs of competitive sport to a more public life with motivational talks and events. But I welcome it. People look up to sports figures and want to learn from them. So, in whatever way I can, I want to share my knowledge and inspire others to embrace fitness and sports.
What do you like when it comes to fashion?
I like to keep things simple and comfortable. I’ve never tried to look overly stylish or go all out with fashion. People who’ve known me since childhood know that I’m a very simple kind of girl. If I ever try something a little different or bold, someone always points it out ‘thoda over ho gaya’. Even before I step out, my mom has comments ready!
So, I prefer wearing what I feel good in. I know a lot of girls today are into fashion, and that’s great, but I stick to what suits me and what feels right. As a sportsperson, the lifestyle I’ve followed has shaped the way I dress and carry myself, and I’ve stayed true to that. I don’t have any plans to change who I am. If something looks good on me, I’ll wear it, that’s it.
What keeps you motivated every day?
For a sportsperson, motivation comes from the desire to win. When you’re training daily, especially outside of competition, there’s no external reward; it becomes a routine. That’s when the real mental strength is tested. Even now, when I’m not actively competing, hitting the gym gives me that boost. It’s my way of staying motivated.
If you’re doing a regular nine-to-five job, working out daily can make you feel more energetic, more focused, and ready to take on the day. Motivation doesn’t always come from goals like winning medals; sometimes it’s just the discipline of showing up, of being consistent.
In sport, preparation is everything. You can’t expect to win a tournament without putting in the hard work. Some players think they can still perform even when they’re injured or unprepared but that rarely works. You have to train well to get good results. That’s something both players and coaches understand deeply.
And that applies beyond sports too. Whether it’s your job, your passion, or any challenge, the effort you put in behind the scenes is what really shows when it matters most.
A message for your fans?
I’ve always believed in hard work and still do. That’s the only way to achieve anything meaningful. There are no shortcuts. Everyone dreams of earning money, owning a house, and driving a nice car — those dreams are valid. But you have to be clear about how you’ll achieve them, and once you know that, give it your 100%. When you work hard for what you love, the rewards will follow and yes, they’ll make you happy. But lasting happiness comes from doing the work itself. Keep following your passion, stay focused, and never stop giving your best. That’s the real key to a fulfilling life.