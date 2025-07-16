Saina Nehwal: Preparation is everything

Skincare routines can be hard to maintain, especially with a hectic schedule. How do you manage yours?

It’s definitely challenging, especially with all the travel, training, and events. Skincare can often take a backseat. But with today’s media demands, be it shoots, advertisements, or appearances, looking presentable matters. We often have to wear makeup, and that adds another layer of responsibility to maintain healthy skin. I really admire how today’s generation is committed to skincare. Even before stepping out, they ensure they look their best, from makeup to grooming. It shows we’re evolving in the right direction. A decade ago, we didn’t pay as much attention. We were more focused on just performing, staying natural. But now, it’s about balancing both — working hard and also presenting yourself well. Looking good may not be the top priority, but it certainly complements everything else.

Is there a basic skincare routine you follow?

When you’re training for eight to nine hours a day, it’s tough to follow a dedicated skincare routine. I do simple things like drinking haldi ka doodh (turmeric milk), which my father also swears by. I wouldn’t say I’m obsessed with skincare, but I do the basics like using a face wash and a light cream. These days, people often go with what’s trending, but I’m not someone who follows every trend.

As a sportsperson, I believe health and fitness naturally reflect on your skin. That’s how I connect with skincare, from the inside out. Of course, people who are constantly in front of the camera, like actors, need to pay more attention to appearance. But even as athletes, we are on screen in our own way, and we must take care too.

I eat dates regularly, stick to vegetables, and try to avoid heavy food, which I’ve noticed causes breakouts for me, probably due to the heat it generates in the body. I also drink honey-infused beverages, which I find helpful. But I’ve never really followed a set skincare regimen. Life was too hectic. Only now, with a bit more time, am I starting to explore treatments, especially for acne, which requires consistent care. In the past, going to a clinic never crossed my mind. But now, with more awareness and availability of time, I’m beginning to consider it. Maybe it’s time to be more open and proactive about skincare.