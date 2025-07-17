Uppal–Narapally flyover to be completed by Dasara 2026: Minister Venkat Reddy

HYDERABAD: Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Wednesday said the 8-km Uppal–Narapally elevated corridor, set to be Hyderabad’s second-longest after the PVNR Expressway, will be completed by Dasara 2026.

Launched in 2017, the project was delayed due to financial and administrative issues but has gained momentum under the current government. During a site inspection with Uppal MLA Bandaru Lakshma Reddy and officials, the minister said the flyover will ease traffic for commuters heading to Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and Warangal.

“The project was stalled for years, but we revived it through proactive steps, including discussions with Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. We’ve replaced the earlier contractor and are closely monitoring progress to avoid further delays,” Venkat Reddy said.

The minister also reviewed plans for a 1.4-km Uppal–DSL Mall flyover with GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan and directed officials to prioritise it. A review meeting with senior officials, including the Special Chief Secretary (TR&B) and chief engineers, is planned to ensure timely execution of both projects.