Everyone should protect nature to protect themselves: HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath stated that everyone can lead a healthy life only by protecting the natural environment. He stressed the agency has taken an oath to protect water bodies, parks and open spaces. “We can protect nature only through collaboration,” Ranganath said.

“Clearing encroachments is a hectic task. We should not fall prey to the greed of a few selfish people. More importantly, it is everyone’s responsibility to ensure that nature is not destroyed,” he highlighted.

On the occasion of completing one year of HYDRAA, the commissioner inspected an exhibition — Social and Environmental Issues — organised by students from various schools at Ravindra Bharathi on Saturday.

Ranganath said that keeping the future of the city in mind, the agency is protecting the lakes, parks, roads and nalas from encroachments. Despite many obstacles in this journey, HYDRAA works tirelessly to provide environmental benefits to future generations, he added.