Mahankali temples decked up for Boanlu

HYDERABAD: All Mahankali temples in the city are set to celebrate Bonalu on a grand scale on Sunday. Temples have been decked with vibrant colours and lights. The main festivities will take place at the iconic Simhavahini Mahankali Temple in Lal Darwaza, the historic Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Temple at Hari Bowli in Shah Ali Banda, and several other temples across the Old City.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place at all major Mahankali temples. Last week, Secunderabad witnessed large-scale Bonalu celebrations.

Several ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, will offer Pattu Vastralu (silk robes) to the goddess on behalf of the state government.

Temple committees are making arrangements for separate queues for women to offer Bonam — a pot of cooked rice, jaggery, curd, and neem leaves — in a smooth and hassle-free manner.

The festivities will conclude on Monday with the traditional oracle prediction (Rangam) at 1 pm at the Akkanna Madanna temple, followed by a grand procession featuring caparisoned elephants carrying the goddess Mahankali’s Ghatams.

The procession will pass through Bela, Sudha Talkies, Nehru Statue, Lal Darwaza X Road, Shalibanda, Charminar, Gulzar House, Pathergatti, Madina, and culminate at the Mahankali Temple near the Musi river at Nayapul by around 8 pm.

The Hyderabad Traffic police have issued an advisory with diversions across the Old City and other key locations on July 20 and 21 to ensure smooth traffic flow and the safety of devotees.