Polluting industries within Hyderabad ORR to be relocated beyond city limits: Dy CM

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has directed officials to expedite the relocation of all polluting industries currently operating within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to areas beyond it.

On Saturday, the minister chaired a Cabinet subcommittee meeting on revenue resource mobilisation at the Secretariat. Ministers and committee members N Uttam Kumar Reddy, D Sridhar Babu and Jupally Krishna Rao were present.

The committee instructed officials to formulate clear guidelines and a relocation calendar, including a final deadline for shifting the industries. It also reviewed the status of housing units under various stages of the Rajiv Swagruha Scheme and vacant plots under the Housing Board.

Officials were directed to ensure that the ongoing public auction process by the Housing Board is conducted transparently. The committee emphasised that the Housing Board must prioritise affordable housing for the common people and the middle class.

Reports on revenue growth achieved in the past month were also presented. The Commercial Taxes department reported a 1.8% increase, the Stamps and Registrations department recorded a 3.6% rise, and the Mines department reported a 7% growth in revenue.

Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, Principal Secretary of Finance Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Special Chief Secretary of Industries Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary of Mines Sridhar, MAUD Secretary Ilambarthi, HMDA Commissioner Sarfaraz, Mines Commissioner Shashank, District Collectors Harichandan and Narayana Reddy, and TGTDC MD Valluru Kranti were among those present at the meeting.