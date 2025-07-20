Residents in Secunderabad’s Patny Nagar reel under sewage flooding after heavy rain

HYDERABAD: Residents of Patny Nagar poured out their woes on Saturday when Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) Chief Executive Officer D Madhukar Naik visited the colony to assess the flooding situation.

Following Friday’s heavy rainfall, the Patny Nala overflowed, flooding the area with sewage water. Locals endured sleepless nights and considerable hardship due to the inundation.

Residents said that although HYDRAA had recently demolished illegal constructions on the nala, apparently for a good cause, the rains had severely affected surrounding colonies. Around 50 families are suffering whenever it rains.

CEO Madhukar Naik explained that the demolition was carried out in response to complaints about annual monsoon flooding, with 560 feet of the 70-foot-wide nala encroached upon.

“We proposed to build a retaining wall to prevent further encroachments and ensure residents’ safety. However, a few commercial building owners in Patny Nagar moved court to stop construction of the wall,” he said. He added that as per court directions, plans are now in place to begin construction of the retaining wall within the week.