Heavy vehicles flout rules, endanger city commuters

HYDERABAD: The overturning of a truck near the busy Punjagutta Metro station on Saturday morning has renewed public concern over the unchecked movement of heavy vehicles during peak hours in Hyderabad, particularly during school and office rush.

Data from the Hyderabad Commissionerate reveals the scale of the problem: 89,645 no-entry violations by heavy vehicles were recorded in 2023, followed by 73,819 in 2024. Alarmingly, 66,683 violations have already been reported in the first six months of 2025. These violations have led to 77 accidents in 2024 and 55 so far this year.

Despite restrictions on the entry, parking and plying of heavy vehicles — including lorries, RMC trucks and private buses — during specific hours, violations remain rampant. Inter-district and national permit vehicles are banned round the clock on notified routes, while medium goods vehicles and private buses face time-based restrictions. C&D waste carriers are also banned from arterial roads from 6 am to 11 pm.

Commuters say the rules are widely flouted. “RMC trucks and vehicles with open loads are a regular sight at Wipro Junction in the mornings. They cause severe congestion and pose serious risks, especially to two-wheeler riders,” Sriharsha Tulasi, a techie and road safety activist, told TNIE.

He noted that construction along the Gachibowli-Wipro-Gowlidoddy stretch has worsened the problem, with similar issues in Kukatpally and surrounding areas due to private buses.

JCP (Traffic) D Joel Davis said special drives are being conducted to check violations. “Non-contact enforcement is being implemented and challans are issued online,” he added.

However, road safety activists insist that stricter monitoring, especially near schools and high-density corridors, is urgently needed.