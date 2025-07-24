Student bodies call bandh, protest at Telangana Secretariat over poor school facilities, fee delays

HYDERABAD: Demanding that the government improve facilities in government schools, appoint a dedicated education minister and release pending fee reimbursements, student organisations staged a dharna at the Telangana Secretariat on Wednesday.

Groups including SFI, AISF and PDSU also called for a statewide bandh in schools and junior colleges. The bandh saw widespread response, with most institutions remaining closed and a few conducting online classes, leaders said.

“We enforced the bandh across the state and staged a protest at the Secretariat. It’s been 18 months without an education minister, reflecting the government’s apathy towards the sector. Over 1,500 government schools lack drinking water, functional washrooms and proper infrastructure. Even the promised two sets of uniforms were not provided; only one pair has been given,” said student leader Javid.

Protesters also demanded immediate release of scholarships, mess and cosmetic charges, and called for a law to regulate fees in private institutions.