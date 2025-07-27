A Gandhian turns old clothes into dignity for the needy through ‘Gandhiji Bank’

KHAMMAM: What happens to clothes that no longer spark joy or fit into our lives? While some trade them for steel utensils, in Madhira, they become sacred offerings. Guided by the belief that serving humanity is serving God, Lanka Kondayya, a Gandhian in action, has transformed his home on Azad Road into the soul of the Mahatma Gandhi Free Old Clothes Centre, also known as the ‘Gandhiji Bank’.

Every Sunday, his residence hums with the energy of a tribal market, but instead of goods for sale, it’s compassion on display. Donors stream in from Madhira and neighbouring areas, carrying bundles of used clothes. Some drop them off; others simply call, and Kondayya, along with volunteers, collects them.

These clothes are then distributed to the poor, the sick, and beggars who arrive at his doorstep. For the elderly, widows and the disabled, he personally delivers the clothes to their homes. Kondayya, a government health supervisor by profession, devotes his holidays and free time to this cause.

Speaking to TNIE, Kondayya, popularly known as Asha Mitra, says, “I once came across a child who didn’t have any clothes. I felt terrible and immediately offered to bring him some from my home. But what he said stayed with me: ‘You will help me, but what about the others? How will they manage?’ After that, I started noticing patterns. During my work-related travels, I saw thousands of people without food or clothing. I couldn’t unsee it. That’s when I decided to do something. I tried to inculcate the values and teachings of a great man like Mahatma Gandhi in my mission.”