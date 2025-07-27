From Sangareddy pool to national arena, 13-year-old Siddiqui to represent Telangana in junior water polo

SANGAREDDY: Four years ago, Mohammad Abdul Rehman Siddiqui first dipped his toes into a pool at Sangareddy Stadium, simply to learn how to swim. Today, the 13-year-old from the district headquarters is not just swimming laps; he’s making waves on the national stage. Selected for the junior-level 51st National Aquatic Championship in water polo, Siddiqui has turned a budding interest into elite sporting achievement, all while maintaining academic scores of 80%–90%. His journey shows how dedication, talent and strong family support can take a young athlete from local waters to national competition.

Siddiqui’s water polo journey began with regular visits to the local pool alongside his father. “I started going to the swimming pool with my father at Sangareddy Stadium. The coaches there encouraged me to take up water polo to test my skills,” he tells TNIE.

Since then, he has bagged medals at sub-junior and junior-level water polo competitions held in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district and at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad. “I usually practice on Sundays and holidays,” he adds.

His latest milestone came after he excelled at a recent tournament organised by the State Swimming Association, which earned him a spot at the 51st Junior National Aquatic Championship, to be held in Bengaluru from August 4 to 8.

“Swimming gave me special recognition,” says Siddiqui, crediting his father for supporting him at every step.

He also believes more youngsters could be drawn to aquatic sports if better infrastructure were made available. “Arranging starting blocks and a gym would attract more students. Many prefer football, cricket or volleyball, but with the right facilities, more might take an interest in swimming and water polo,” the teenager remarks.