Beggars recruited for sperm donation in Hyderabad clinic

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Task Force has uncovered major irregularities at a private sperm bank located in Secunderabad during a recent raid, exposing its alleged involvement in an illegal surrogacy and baby-selling racket.

According to police sources, the clinic, believed to be associated with a fertility centre in Ahmedabad, allegedly paid up to Rs 4,000 to pedestrians and beggars in exchange for sperm donations.

The collected samples were reportedly transported to fertility centres in Ahmedabad.

Authorities raided the sperm bank and seized 16 samples. Seven individuals, including clinic staff and operators, have been detained. A case has been registered.