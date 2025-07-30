9.5 acres of Musi encroachments cleared

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA conducted a massive eviction drive to clear over 9.5 acres of illegal encroachments along the Musi riverbed, where land grabbers had filled the river with construction and demolition (C&D) waste, which is obstructing water flow.

Several makeshift commercial sheds were demolished between the Chaderghat causeway and the Osmania General Hospital mortuary. Many were being used to park heavy vehicles, including district buses. The riverbed had been levelled using C&D waste before being illegally leased out for various activities.

Investigations revealed that Tikaram Singh encroached on 3.10 acres, Poonam Chand Yadav on 1.30 acres and Jayakrishna on 5.22 acres, constructing and renting out sheds for commercial use, including vehicle parking and nurseries. Residents had also flagged anti-social activities in these areas.