9.5 acres of Musi encroachments cleared

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA conducted a massive eviction drive to clear over 9.5 acres of illegal encroachments along the Musi riverbed, where land grabbers had filled the river with construction and demolition (C&D) waste, which is obstructing water flow.
Several makeshift commercial sheds were demolished between the Chaderghat causeway and the Osmania General Hospital mortuary. Many were being used to park heavy vehicles, including district buses. The riverbed had been levelled using C&D waste before being illegally leased out for various activities.
Investigations revealed that Tikaram Singh encroached on 3.10 acres, Poonam Chand Yadav on 1.30 acres and Jayakrishna on 5.22 acres, constructing and renting out sheds for commercial use, including vehicle parking and nurseries. Residents had also flagged anti-social activities in these areas.
2,000 square yards of park land reclaimed
HYDRAA officials also cleared encroachments from an open space designated for a park in Moosapet, reclaiming 2,000 square yards of land that had been taken over and misused for a tent house and sound system business.
This comes after the residents of Anjaneya Nagar filed a complaint, stating that the land was set aside for a park as per the HMDA-approved layout. They alleged that the owner of a tent house, operating from premises opposite the site, had encroached upon the land.
Despite GHMC sanctioning Rs 50 lakh for the park’s development and beautification, attempts to construct a compound wall had been obstructed by the encroacher.