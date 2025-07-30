ED records actor Prakash Raj's statement in Hyderabad in case related to online betting apps promotion

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate in Hyderabad on July 30 questioned and recorded the statement of senior actor Prakash Raj in connection with the online betting apps promotions. He was questioned for around five hours at the ED office in Basheer Bagh.

ED has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under prevention of Money Laundering Act against 29 persons, including actors and influencers.

After questioning, he told the media that the ED officials had called him over money laundering on the betting apps.

"I did it in 2016. Later, on moral grounds, I did not pursue it. I informed that I have not received money. They have collected all the details and finished the inquiry," Prakash Raj said.

“Officers are doing their job, and as a citizen I am supposed to cooperate and answer. There is no witch-hunting or political motivation”, he added.

Notably, a few days ago, the ED summoned Daggupati Rana, Vijay Devarakonda, and several other actors for questioning in this case.