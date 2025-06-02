Former functionary accuses state kabaddi body of Rs 1.3 crore scam

HYDERABAD: Former joint secretary of the Telangana State Kabaddi Association, Thota Suresh, has lodged a complaint against its current secretary K Jagadish Yadav and treasurer KB Sriramulu, alleging misappropriation of Rs 1.3 crore meant for tournaments over the past few years. The complaint was filed on May 28 at the Abids police station, based on which a case was registered.

Suresh, who served in the association from 2020 to 2024, alleged that the accused diverted funds provided by the Sports Authority of Telangana. Despite the association having a single official bank account, the accused allegedly opened an unauthorised second account and withdrew about Rs 60 lakh without informing other members.

He also claimed that of the Rs 1.20 crore allocated for the 2021 Junior National Kabaddi Tournament in Suryapet, Rs 50 lakh was misused for personal expenses. An additional Rs 20 lakh provided by Chintala Sports for the Telangana Premier Kabaddi League was also allegedly siphoned off.

The accused did not seek prior approval from the general body, Suresh said. He alleged that when he questioned the irregularities, he was threatened and removed from the Mahabubabad district Kabaddi Association. “Unable to remain silent, I raised the issue with state officials, but no action was taken. Due to ill health, I could not file the complaint earlier,” he added.

Abids police have registered a case under Sections 316(2) and 318(4) read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation.