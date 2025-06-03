Nigerian man arrested with narcotics worth Rs 1.25 crore

Bediako’s drug links in India date back to 2013, when he entered the country on a medical visa using a fake identity. Though the visa was for treatment in Bengaluru, he headed to Goa, where he joined Romey in drug peddling. Over the years, Bediako is suspected to have trafficked drugs worth over `2 crore, earning commissions of about `40 lakh.

After returning to Nigeria in 2021, Bediako re-entered India twice, once in December 2023 under a new identity, and again in January 2025 using a forged Ghanaian passport. Each time, he managed to evade authorities.

On Romey’s instructions, Bediako shifted to Hyderabad to expand their drug network. Officials said he was trying to build a local distribution chain by recruiting peddlers and targeting new consumers.

Investigations revealed that Bediako operated from luxury villas in Goa and laundered proceeds through Indian hawala agents and Nigerian associates.