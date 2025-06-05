Fiery exchanges dominate GHMC Council meeting

HYDERABAD: The GHMC Council meeting on Wednesday witnessed sharp exchanges over property demolitions, the recent murder of a political leader and the recent Pahalgam terror attack, with BRS and BJP corporators repeatedly clashing.

Several corporators objected demolition of homes built on notarised documents, arguing that the civic body cannot sanction such constructions and should not raze them either. “When GHMC has no authority to grant permissions on notarised properties, it should not demolish them,” said Bansilalpet corporator Hemalatha Laxmipathi. Others said slum dwellers had no choice but to rely on such documents for shelter.

The session, chaired by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, also saw BRS corporators demanding the immediate arrest of former deputy mayor and Borabanda corporator Baba Fasiuddin (now with Congress) for his alleged involvement in the death of BRS leader Md Sardar.

The mayor intervened, saying an FIR had been filed and the case was under investigation. “The law will take its course. If corporators have additional evidence, they should share it with the authorities,” she said.

Speaking to the media, Fasiuddin claimed he was being framed. “I had no role in Sardar’s death. He died by suicide due to personal family issues. MLA Maganti Gopinath and his associates are trying to implicate me,” he alleged.

Tensions flared again when BRS corporator Samala Hema blamed the Centre for an intelligence failure in the recent Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26. BJP corporators strongly objected and demanded an apology, sparking commotion.

Action against errant contractors proposed

On civic issues, the Council discussed monsoon preparedness, desilting of nalas, street lighting, issuance of fake certificates and delayed infrastructure works. The authorities said that playground and sports infrastructure would be strengthened wherever required.