Cops crack Bachupally murder within 24 hrs

HYDERABAD: Bachupally police on Thursday cracked a murder case within 24 hours of discovering the body of a woman stuffed inside a trolley bag, with the arrest of 30-year-old Vijay Thofa from Nepal. The victim was identified as 33-year-old Tara Behra, a pregnant woman, also from Nepal.

On Wednesday, police received a Dial 100 call reporting a foul smell near the Vijaya Durga Owners’ Association Colony in Bachupally. Upon inspection, officers discovered a trolley bag containing the decomposed body of a woman.

Forensic teams were deployed, and multiple special teams were formed under the supervision of Balanagar DCP Suresh Kumar to trace the killer.

Investigators began by examining the condition of the body and consulted medical experts to estimate the time of death. Based on this, they reviewed CCTV footage dating back to 23 May, the day the murder is believed to have taken place, focusing on movements between Bowrampet and Bachupally. Police identified a suspect seen dragging a similar bag and monitored his movements, eventually locating him.

By Thursday, the police had detained Vijay, who reportedly confessed during interrogation. According to officers, an argument had broken out between the two regarding Tara’s pregnancy. Tara wanted to continue with the pregnancy, while Vijay opposed it. In a fit of rage, Vijay strangled her with a wire. He then packed the body into a trolley bag and disposed of it in an isolated area in Bachupally.

Tara had been living in Indiramma Colony in Bowrampet and had travelled to Hyderabad with Vijay.