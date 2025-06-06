Depressed over exam performance, BTech student ends life in Nagole

HYDERABAD: An 18-year-old BTech student died by suicide at his residence in Nagole on Wednesday, reportedly after becoming depressed over failing a subject.

According to Nagole police, the victim, Addada Sreedeep, was a first-year student at a private college. On 4 June, his mother left for work in the morning, leaving him alone at home.

When she returned in the evening, she found the main door locked from the inside. Despite repeated knocks and calls, there was no response.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)