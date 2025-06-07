HYDRAA razes illegal structures on Patny nala; Rasoolpura residents relieved

HYDRAA on Friday demolished illegal structures on the Patny nala in Rasoolpura, bringing immense relief to local residents.

According to HYDRAA and SCB officials, a preliminary assessment revealed that 55–60 feet of the 70-foot-wide nala had been encroached upon. Following several complaints from residents of Paigah Colony, Patny Colony, Viman Nagar, BHEL Colony, and Indiramma Nagar about frequent flooding—especially during the monsoon—HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath, along with SCB officials, conducted a field inspection on Thursday.

On Friday morning, some structures that had come up along the 150-metre stretch of the nala were demolished. With this, several families in the area will be spared from inundation.

To prevent any future encroachments, SCB officials have decided to build retaining walls along the nala.

Expressing his relief, Nayeem Pasha, a resident of Rasoolpura, told TNIE, “Just a little rain was enough to leave our surrounding areas flooded during every monsoon over the past several decades. At last, we will get relief from inundation. It would be better if the SCB widens the nala so that sewage water can flow smoothly downstream.”

“Over the years, we faced hardships, as every monsoon, sewage water used to flood our homes. With the removal of illegal structures, we hope to sleep in peace,” said Umesh Reddy, a resident of Paigah Colony.