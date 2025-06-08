How Lions Club in Telangana's Nalgonda is helping reap sight from sorrow

NALGONDA: The legacy of one life in Nalgonda now holds the power to illuminate two others, thanks to the Nalgonda chapter of Lions Club. The dedicated effort of the members, helping transform grief into the gift of sight through timely cornea retrieval and innovative public ‘Canopy Stalls’, has scaled significantly: 131 corneas collected, 262 visions restored in 11 months.

What sets the trust apart is its swift and compassionate response. Upon hearing of a death in the district, members reach out to grieving families, gently explaining the life-changing potential of eye donation. Once consent is given, the corneas are respectfully retrieved.

Dr Harinath, managing director of the eye donation centre, notes that appeals on social media have helped boost participation. “From August last year to May this year, we collected 125 corneas, giving sight to 250 people,” he tells TNIE. With family approval, three cadavers were also donated to the Nalgonda Government Medical College.

Dr Harinath stressed the importance of timely action. Eye donations must be made within 6–8 hours of death, or 12–15 hours if the body is preserved in a freezer box. He also pointed to the urgent national need, with over 13 lakh people in India awaiting corneal transplants.

‘Timing is everything’

In a standout move, the trust has launched ‘Canopy Stalls’ — eye donation awareness booths set up not in hospitals, but in high-footfall public spaces across Nalgonda. While most efforts remain hospital-bound, these stalls bring the message directly to the people.

Chandrashekar, coordinator of the trust, explained the idea behind this approach. “Many families are willing to donate but lack information and proceed with cremation. One eye donor can restore sight to two individuals, but timing is everything,” he said.

The results have been immediate. In just four days, two canopy stalls saw 40 people commit to eye donation, signing Form 7 as per the Union government guidelines. Some even pledged to donate other organs.

Dr Pullarao, manager of the eye donation centre, urged more citizens to come forward. “Thousands are waiting. Your one act can be someone’s second chance at life,” he says.