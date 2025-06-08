Hyderabad man booked for duping multiple women with marriage promise

HYDERABAD: The SR Nagar police have registered a case against a person accused of cheating multiple women under the pretext of love and marriage.

The 35-year-old complainant alleged that the accused, P Shiva, had sexually exploited her and others while posing as a prospective husband.

According to the complaint, Shiva initially introduced himself as a candidate who had cleared the police SI exam. Over time, their acquaintance developed into a relationship.

In November 2020, Shiva visited the woman’s home and assured her parents that he would marry her after completing his police training. However, he later told her that he had received another marriage proposal with Rs 30 lakh as dowry offer. Trusting him, the woman’s family gave him Rs10 lakh.

Over time, Shiva demanded more money — first for “training and books,” prompting the woman to pawn her gold chain. Later, he asked for an additional Rs 6 lakh to “convince his family” for the marriage.

Whenever she pressed for marriage, Shiva repeatedly delayed it. When her family confronted him, he insisted on speaking to her privately. During one such meeting at a hotel, he allegedly coerced her into intimacy, promising marriage. While he stepped out to get food, she checked his phone and discovered multiple women’s contacts.

Upon calling them, she learned that Shiva had deceived them similarly. The final blow came when another woman called her, revealing that Shiva had already been married to her for two years. The police have registered a case under Sections 69 and 318(4) of BNS and probe is on.