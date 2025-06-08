Newly-wed dies in tragic fall while boarding train to Goa at Secunderabad

HYDERABAD: A 28-year-old private employee, Vurugonda Sai, died after accidentally falling between a moving train and the platform at Secunderabad Railway Station on Friday.

Sai, who had married Battula Maduri, a nurse, just three months ago on March 12, was on his way to Goa with his wife and three family friends.

According to a complaint lodged by his wife, the group arrived at Platform No. 9 around 9.30 am to board the Vasco-Da-Gama Express.

Around 10.30 am, Sai reportedly slipped while attempting to board the moving train and fell between the platform and the train, sustaining severe injuries. He was immediately rushed to Yashoda Hospital but succumbed during treatment.

During the investigation, Government Railway Police (GRP) officials said eyewitnesses and platform vendors reported that Sai had been boarding and deboarding the train multiple times before the accident. “He boarded and got off the train at least three times before slipping during his final attempt,” a GRP official told TNIE.