Telangana HC refuses relief to woman in illegal construction case

HYDERABAD: Justice T Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court has dismissed a writ petition filed by Cheguri Anitha Andalu seeking relief against action on an unauthorised construction at BS Maktha, Begumpet.

The court found that the petitioner’s construction violated sanctioned building permissions and building rules, rendering her ineligible for relief under Section 455A of the GHMC Act, 1955.

The petitioner had approached the court requesting a stay on demolition or other action by GHMC authorities.

However, the court noted that the petitioner and her son merged two plots and constructed a single building with Ground + 4 upper floors, far in excess of the permitted construction.

The revised plan submitted by them on February 23, 2023, was never approved, yet they went ahead and completed the construction.

The GHMC, through its Standing Counsel, informed the court that the petitioner and her son had received permissions with strict stipulations regarding floor area and setbacks, which were not followed. Instead of building as per the sanctioned plan, they constructed additional floors and merged the properties into a single unauthorised structure.

Dismissing the writ petition as “misconceived and devoid of merit,” the court observed that the regularisation application under Section 455A did not mention the unauthorized fifth floor.