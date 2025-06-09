Hyderabad Health Museum in need of urgent care

The museum there was meant to provide information about human health, but its current condition is pathetic. Its ceiling requires urgent repairs, as it may collapse anytime. The grand chandelier (jhumar) has rusted, and many informative exhibits such as human body models, preserved snakes, and skeletons are either missing or damaged.

The primary issue is the lack of adequate staff to maintain it. This apart, the posters of Ajanta and Ellora caves that adorned the walls of the museum have been dumped in the Telangana State Archaeology Museum.

Established in 1948, the Health Museum was once a notable attraction, educating children and adults about human health and related sciences for decades. However, due to a lack of staff and government support, it now lies in a state of neglect.

Mohammed Abid Ali, a heritage activist, told TNIE: “During my childhood, our school used to take us on visits to explore and learn from the museum. Sadly, it now stands abandoned and ignored, opened only occasionally. It is high time the state government took action, especially since it claims to promote tourism. These valuable educational spaces should be preserved for schoolchildren, families, tourists, and future generations. The government must renovate it immediately.”

Ramesh Yadav, a regular morning walker at the Public Garden, said, “The museum is a bit outdated. If all exhibits are renovated, it could be an engaging learning centre for students and tourists. But we don’t understand why the government is neglecting it. We have submitted several representations to the officials concerned, but no concrete action has been taken.”