Thousands queue up in Hyderabad for for ‘magic asthma cure’

HYDERABAD: Like every year, thousands of people gathered at the Exhibition Ground in Nampally for the renowned annual fish prasadam event, believed to offer relief from asthma and other chronic respiratory ailments. The 24-hour event was inaugurated on Sunday by Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, along with other senior Congress leaders.

The fish prasadam, distributed by the Bathini family, involves swallowing a live murrel fish stuffed with a yellow herbal paste, an age-old practice dating back to 1845. Sources said this practice is deeply rooted in faith and is believed to provide relief to those suffering from respiratory problems. However, for about a decade, rationalists have challenged its efficacy. The wonder drug was also taken to court by the Indian Medical Association, which alleged that the herbal paste contains heavy metals that can cause serious health problems.

According to the organisers, over 50,000 tokens had been distributed by Sunday evening. Around 1.5 lakh live murrel fish were arranged by the Fisheries department, sourced from Nalgonda and Kaikur (Andhra Pradesh). To ensure smooth crowd management, 13 counters and 42 queues were set up at the venue.

“We administered the prasadam to about 1 lakh patients on the first day and expect 6–7 lakh people to receive it on the second day,” said Bathini Amarnath Goud, a family member. “After that, we will continue distribution at our ancestral home in Doodhbowli.”