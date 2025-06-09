Thousands queue up in Hyderabad for for ‘magic asthma cure’

HYDERABAD: Like every year, thousands of people gathered at the Exhibition Ground in Nampally for the renowned annual fish prasadam event, believed to offer relief from asthma and other chronic respiratory ailments. The 24-hour event was inaugurated on Sunday by Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, along with other senior Congress leaders.
The fish prasadam, distributed by the Bathini family, involves swallowing a live murrel fish stuffed with a yellow herbal paste, an age-old practice dating back to 1845. Sources said this practice is deeply rooted in faith and is believed to provide relief to those suffering from respiratory problems. However, for about a decade, rationalists have challenged its efficacy. The wonder drug was also taken to court by the Indian Medical Association, which alleged that the herbal paste contains heavy metals that can cause serious health problems.
According to the organisers, over 50,000 tokens had been distributed by Sunday evening. Around 1.5 lakh live murrel fish were arranged by the Fisheries department, sourced from Nalgonda and Kaikur (Andhra Pradesh). To ensure smooth crowd management, 13 counters and 42 queues were set up at the venue.
“We administered the prasadam to about 1 lakh patients on the first day and expect 6–7 lakh people to receive it on the second day,” said Bathini Amarnath Goud, a family member. “After that, we will continue distribution at our ancestral home in Doodhbowli.”
He added, “This tradition started with our great-grandfather Bathini Veeranna Goud in 1845. The formula for the herbal paste was given to him by his guru on the condition that it would always be offered free of cost.”
The snakehead murrel (Channa striata), used in the prasadam, is sourced from specific ponds across Telangana.
Avinash Pawar, who travelled from Maharashtra, said: “I have heard a lot about this fish medicine. My daughter suffers from asthma, and after trying several treatments, we decided to give this a try.”
Sravanti Rao from Andhra Pradesh said, “We consulted many doctors, but nothing worked. A relative recommended the fish prasadam, so we came to Hyderabad.”
Bathini family seeks official recognition
The Bathini family, which has been distributing fish prasadam for over 177 years on the day of Mrigashira Karte, appealed to the state government for official recognition.
“We have been continuing this service since 1845. The herbal formula was passed down by our ancestor Bathini Veeranna Goud, who pledged to offer it for free. Despite this long-standing public service, we have received no recognition from either the state or Union governments,” a family member said.
They urged the government to recommend one of the family members for a Padma Shri or Padma Bhushan, in honour of the family’s continued service.