Focus on lake management, nala clearance to prevent flooding in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath on Monday inspected flood-prone areas of Madhapur, focusing on water flow in nalas and identifying obstructions. He discussed with GHMC, irrigation and HMWSSB officials the steps needed to prevent rainwater stagnation near Nectar Gardens, which gets submerged during rains.

Officials suggested draining excess water out of the Durgam Cheruvu during the rainy season, as it remains full even in dry months. Locals informed the Commissioner that rainwater often reaches waist level in the locality.

Ranganath examined the inflow and outflow of Durgam Cheruvu and inspected its sluices and gates. He also reviewed encroachments and obstructions in the lower part of the lake, debris dumping near Inorbit Mall and complaints about vehicles parked in the area. Officials were asked to gather detailed information on these issues.

A review meeting will soon be held with departments concerned to discuss water level management at Durgam Cheruvu. While nala expansion is needed, officials will explore other feasible measures to reduce flood risks in Madhapur. Ranganath directed that water released from Durgam Cheruvu should reach Malkam Cheruvu in Raidurgam without obstruction.