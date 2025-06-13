EVs: 50 fast-charging stations to be set up across Telangana

HYDERABAD: With the number of four-wheeler electric vehicles steadily rising in Hyderabad, the demand for charging infrastructure has also increased. To support EV users and boost confidence in EV adoption, the Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited (TGREDCO) plans to install 50 dual-gun DC fast-charging stations (60 KW) across Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

The initiative aims to promote cleaner transportation and address growing concerns over air and noise pollution. The installation of these fast-charging stations is expected to significantly accelerate EV adoption and support the expansion of the EV ecosystem in the state. TGREDCO will engage an agency to supply, install, test, and commission the 50 charging stations. The contract will include a five-year comprehensive warranty, annual maintenance and on-site support.

As per project timelines, the successful bidder must complete installation and testing of the stations, along with all accessories, within 45 days of the work order being issued. TGREDCO, in coordination with TGDISCOMs, will provide the required power supply. Once power is available, the agency must complete on-board testing and commissioning of each charger within seven days.

Interested bidders are encouraged to visit existing EV charging sites to familiarise themselves with the local conditions, infrastructure requirements and nature of work before execution.