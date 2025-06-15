BJP leader Madhavi erects temple in Malakpet apartment complex

HYDERABAD: BJP leader Madhavi Latha on Saturday visited Elite Hills Apartments at Asmangadh in Malakpet and erected a makeshift temple at the building’s entrance. She placed an idol on a wall and put up a shed using bricks, reportedly in response to an ongoing civil dispute between flat owners and the builder.
Tension erupted on Thursday when a scuffle broke out between residents and the builder, who belongs to another community, over proposed construction in the stilt area, which was originally meant for parking. A few people were injured in the clash, and unrest was reported in the Malakpet area.
Madhavi Latha, who contested the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat against AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, met residents who alleged the builder had illegally begun construction in the common area. She demanded strict action against “anti-social elements” who allegedly attacked residents trying to stop the work.
Condemning the incident, she warned that if the culprits were not punished, the BJP would launch a movement. She assured residents not to panic, adding that the party stood with them in the face of any threat.
Following the incident, police rushed to the spot and enhanced security.