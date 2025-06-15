BJP leader Madhavi erects temple in Malakpet apartment complex

HYDERABAD: BJP leader Madhavi Latha on Saturday visited Elite Hills Apartments at Asmangadh in Malakpet and erected a makeshift temple at the building’s entrance. She placed an idol on a wall and put up a shed using bricks, reportedly in response to an ongoing civil dispute between flat owners and the builder.

Tension erupted on Thursday when a scuffle broke out between residents and the builder, who belongs to another community, over proposed construction in the stilt area, which was originally meant for parking. A few people were injured in the clash, and unrest was reported in the Malakpet area.