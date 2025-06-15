Homemakers hit the right note with summer music course

Twelve women and three men attended the course. Speaking to TNIE, G Vani, a participant from Hyderabad district, shares: “It’s not easy to master a year’s worth of curriculum in just 42 days. But our mentor, Vaddiraju Nivedita, made it possible. With her 30 years of experience in government music education, she trained us brilliantly.”

Gampa Soujanya from Warangal echoes the sentiment. “This course gave us a golden opportunity. Instead of spending holidays on routine chores, we invested our time learning Hindustani music. We’ve gained as much as regular students. I’m proud of our mentor, who taught everything from the basics to raga alapana using practical examples.”

Soujanya adds that although many of the women have already studied at music colleges, the TTCC certificate gives them an edge in qualifying for teaching posts at government gurukul schools. Meanwhile, a male student, K Bharath, says he was grateful for the “marvellous teaching” by Guru Nivedita.

Speaking to TNIE, Nivedita shares, “This course has been a gamechanger for many. Earlier TTCC batches saw students secure placements in Gurukul schools, while others found their calling in music as a profession.”

Course coordinators Sandhyarani and Nayeem Pasha ensured the smooth conduct of the 42-day programme and monitored student progress.