Karimnagar girl set for trip of a lifetime to Japan

KARIMNAGAR: A student of Paramita Heritage CBSE School, Karimnagar, S Shubhashree, has been selected to participate in the prestigious Sakura Science Exchange Programme, organised by the Japan Science and Technology Agency. The programme will be held in Japan from June 15 to 21.

Her selection comes under the Inspire Manak Award for her innovative, eco-friendly, multifunctional agro-machine designed to aid farmers. Developed under the guidance of her teacher, Lalith Mohan Sahu, the solar-powered machine performs four key agricultural tasks — threshing and grain separation, grass cutting, winnowing, and bag stitching — while the byproduct can also be used as fodder.

Shubhashree’s model, which significantly cuts down on electricity use and cost, gained recognition at the district level before being selected for the Japan Sakura Project. According to school principal Gopikrishna, Shubhashree first developed the prototype while in Class 9. She is currently in Class 12 (CBSE).

District Educational Officer S Mondaiah, District Science Officer Jaipal Reddy and Paramita Group of Schools chairman E Prasad Rao, on Saturday, congratulated her on the achievement.