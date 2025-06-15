Poor MMTS link to Charlapalli hurts Lingampalli passengers

HYDERABAD: Daily rail passengers are experiencing significant difficulties due to the severely limited MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport System) service connecting Lingampally and Charlapalli. With only one MMTS train on the route, many passengers are having to seek alternatives to reach the newly revamped Charlapalli terminal station.
The strain has further intensified following the South Central Railway’s (SCR) diversion of several long-distance trains to Charlapalli terminal station due to ongoing works at Secunderabad Railway Station. The critical lack of reliable transportation, particularly suburban MMTS trains, leaves passengers struggling to reach the new terminal, sources said.
Currently, only one MMTS train operates on the Lingampally-Charlapalli-Lingampally route, and its timings are highly irregular — typically running only once very early in the morning and again late in the evening. Passengers report severe hardship accessing the terminal, citing the absence of adequate bus services compounding the problem.
Ramesh Yadav, a Lingampally resident, said: “There’s only a single suburban train plying, and its frequency is extremely low. Additionally, the connecting road to Charlapalli station is in an extremely poor condition. It would greatly benefit passengers if the state government prioritises relaying this road.”Travel associations and daily commuters have repeatedly urged railway authorities to expand MMTS services to Charlapalli terminal from across the city.
They specifically request scheduled suburban trains, especially during peak hours, to facilitate access for passengers boarding diverted long-distance trains to destinations like Srikakulam, Tirupati and Kakinada. However, the current irregularity of the sole MMTS service makes it largely unusable for this purpose.