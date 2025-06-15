Poor MMTS link to Charlapalli hurts Lingampalli passengers

Currently, only one MMTS train operates on the Lingampally-Charlapalli-Lingampally route, and its timings are highly irregular — typically running only once very early in the morning and again late in the evening. Passengers report severe hardship accessing the terminal, citing the absence of adequate bus services compounding the problem.

Ramesh Yadav, a Lingampally resident, said: “There’s only a single suburban train plying, and its frequency is extremely low. Additionally, the connecting road to Charlapalli station is in an extremely poor condition. It would greatly benefit passengers if the state government prioritises relaying this road.”Travel associations and daily commuters have repeatedly urged railway authorities to expand MMTS services to Charlapalli terminal from across the city.

They specifically request scheduled suburban trains, especially during peak hours, to facilitate access for passengers boarding diverted long-distance trains to destinations like Srikakulam, Tirupati and Kakinada. However, the current irregularity of the sole MMTS service makes it largely unusable for this purpose.